Enough signatures for SDSU West initiative verified to place it on the ballot

Frustrated San Diego residents on Thursday got the chance to spout out about high water bills at a forum in Mira Mesa.
More than 100,000 signatures from supporters of a ballot initiative that would pave the way for San Diego State University to acquire the SDCCU Stadium property for campus expansion were certified by the city clerk, paving the way for the measure to appear on an upcoming ballot, organizers announced Thursday.
More than 100,000 signatures from supporters of a ballot initiative that would pave the way for San Diego State University to acquire the SDCCU Stadium property for campus expansion were certified by the city clerk, paving the way for the measure to appear on an upcoming ballot, organizers announced Thursday.
The gun control debate is once again front and center in the wake of the tragedy in Parkland, Florida.
A local group honored San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman on Thursday with just weeks to go on the job.
A 43-year-old woman accused of looting a home in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire faced a judge Thursday.
Few of us really know how our coworkers spend their time when they are off the clock. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff gets to know Ryan Brothers - a writer here at KFMB Stations and News 8 - who put his own signature on Mission Trails Regional Park.
Several South bay schools are teaming up with police for important training designed to save lives in the event of an emergency.
A 2-year-old boy who was reported missing by his stepfather in San Diego in 2002 suffered a fatal injury and died while in the sole custody and care of the stepfather, who disposed of the body, a prosecutor said Thursday, but a defense attorney said her client loved the child and didn't kill him.
A 29-year-old woman sustained minor injuries while fighting off a man who tried to abduct her in Warner Springs, and sheriff's authorities Thursday sought public help to identify and find the suspect.