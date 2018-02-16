Kaia Gerber Accompanies 'Best Big Bro Ever' Presley While He Gets Tattoo of Her Name: Pic

Mozart in the Jungle is expanding its classical music world by putting its lead characters in drastically different points in their personal and professional lives -- and it'll shake things up for the charmingly quirky, often surreal, dramedy series led by Gael Garcia Bernal and Lola Kirke.
The stars are going to be shining bright on the Dolby Theatre stage in Hollywood at this year's Oscar Ceremony.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have called it quits after two and a half years of marriage but the memories of the twosome together remain fresh in our minds -- especially when it comes to the couple's fashion.
Jennifer Lawrence says she's now unafraid of taking on riskier roles like her portrayal of a sexy Russian spy in Red Sparrow.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux called it quits on Thursday, but it seems cracks in their relationship were not formed overnight.
Mandy Moore was in full-on nostalgia mode on Thursday, posting a throwback photo from her Princess Diary days.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have kept a low profile since the birth of their daughter Stormi on Feb. 1. But that may be changing soon.