Man rescued after falling 40 feet at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A man was injured early Friday morning when he fell roughly 40 feet down an ocean-front bluff in the Sunset Cliffs area of San Diego, authorities said.



It happened around 3 a.m. near Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Ladera Street, just northwest of Sunset Cliffs Natural Park, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said.



The victim was conscious when emergency rescue crews reached him on the sandy beach, firefighters and lifeguards told dispatchers.

He was airlifted to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest with injuries of unknown severity.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

