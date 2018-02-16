Parkland School Shooting: Attendees Honor the Dead at Vigil for 17 Florida Victims

Residents of a village in Thailand pitched in recently to help out a baby elephant that had become trapped in a muddy well.
A grieving Florida mother used the opportunity of a cable news interview to speak directly to President Trump on the issue of gun control.
A vigil was held Thursday in the wake of this week's horrific school shooting in Florida, where at least 1,000 attendees mourned the 17 victims.
After 17 students and teachers were shot to death at a Florida high school Wednesday, questions have once again arisen about the motives of an angry young man with a semi-automatic weapon.
In the wake of Wednesday’s tragic mass shooting at a Florida high school, would you know what to do in a similar situation?
Parents of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are sharing the heartbreaking text messages they received from their children as the carnage unfolded inside.
Accused high school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been arraigned in a Florida courtroom, where he was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the deaths of 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.