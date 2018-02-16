Know the warning signs of troubled youth - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Know the warning signs of troubled youth

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As more details come to light about Florida school shooter, Nikolas Cruz's behavior, many are wondering if this tragedy could have been prevented.

Psychologist Dr. Michelle Carcel joined Morning Extra to share the warning signs of troubled youth.     

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.