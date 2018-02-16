Know the warning signs of troubled youth

This weekend indulging in beer can do more than satisfy your thirst, it can help veterans start a new career.
Frustrated San Diego residents on Thursday got the chance to spout out about high water bills at a forum in Mira Mesa.
Warmer and drier temperatures should prevail Friday across San Diego County with the fair weather set to stick around Saturday before cooler weather takes over early next week.
A man was injured early Friday morning when he fell roughly 40 feet down an ocean-front bluff in the Sunset Cliffs area of San Diego, authorities said.
More than 100,000 signatures from supporters of a ballot initiative that would pave the way for San Diego State University to acquire the SDCCU Stadium property for campus expansion were certified by the city clerk, paving the way for the measure to appear on an upcoming ballot, organizers announced Thursday.
The gun control debate is once again front and center in the wake of the tragedy in Parkland, Florida.
A local group honored San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman on Thursday with just weeks to go on the job.
A 43-year-old woman accused of looting a home in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire faced a judge Thursday.