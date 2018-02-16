Restaurants & recipes ready for Lent - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Restaurants & recipes ready for Lent

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Participating in Lent… or just on the hunt for some tasty fish recipes? 

News 8 Morning Extra brought in some of San Diego’s best fish chefs to show some of their signature dishes.

Like some of these dishes? Check out their websites.

The Fish Shop 
Waterbar 
True Food Kitchen

