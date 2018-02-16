Seize, Sip, Serve a fundraiser for Workshops for Warriors - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Seize, Sip, Serve a fundraiser for Workshops for Warriors

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - This weekend indulging in beer can do more than satisfy your thirst, it can help veterans start a new career.

The fundraiser, Seize, Sip, Serve will benefit Workshop for Warriors and will be supported by The Public Good.

Workshops for Warriors goal is to provide provide quality training, accredited stem educational programs, and opportunities to earn third party nationally recognized credentials to enable veterans, transitioning service members, and other students to be successfully trained and placed in their chosen advanced manufacturing career field.

The purpose of The Public Good is to provide local non-profit charitable organizations with the donations received from local craft beer manufacturers. 


The Public Good’s, Mike Neith and Workshop for Warrior’s founder, Hernán Luis y Prado joined News 8 Morning Extra to share more about their fundraiser. 


For more information on Workshops for Warriors check out their website and social media.
Facebook
YouTube 
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.