Seize, Sip, Serve a fundraiser for Workshops for Warriors

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - This weekend indulging in beer can do more than satisfy your thirst, it can help veterans start a new career.

The fundraiser, Seize, Sip, Serve will benefit Workshop for Warriors and will be supported by The Public Good.

Workshops for Warriors goal is to provide provide quality training, accredited stem educational programs, and opportunities to earn third party nationally recognized credentials to enable veterans, transitioning service members, and other students to be successfully trained and placed in their chosen advanced manufacturing career field.

The purpose of The Public Good is to provide local non-profit charitable organizations with the donations received from local craft beer manufacturers.



The Public Good’s, Mike Neith and Workshop for Warrior’s founder, Hernán Luis y Prado joined News 8 Morning Extra to share more about their fundraiser.



For more information on Workshops for Warriors check out their website and social media.

Facebook

YouTube

