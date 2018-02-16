Check out some "fun-guys" at the Fungus Fair

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Looking to make plans for Sunday? How about the Fungus Fair in Balboa Park?

The fair which has been around since 1998 will include everything from cooking demos to lectures about mushrooms all the way to mushroom jerky and mushroom dyed yarn.

Morning Extra was joined by Steve Farrar Chief Technical Officer, Om Organic Mushroom Nutrition, Pascal Besset of Angel Salumi in Carlsbad and David Barnes GM of Mountain Meadow Mushrooms to talk about what to expect at the fair.

If you want more info on the fair head to the Mycological Society website.

