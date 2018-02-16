Street sweeper hit and run injures two, driver at large

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two construction workers were injured this morning in a bizarre hit-and-run crash in Bay Ho when a passing vehicle snagged a hose and dragged them into an open pit, police said.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Costco in the 4600 block of Morena Boulevard when a mobile street-sweeper truck snagged the hose, pulling the two workers into the trench..

A 52-year-old man sustained fractured ribs and a 38-year-old man suffered a broken hand. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The street-sweeper truck stopped momentarily before the driver and his female passenger sped away, SDPD said.

Another construction worker followed the truck southbound through San Diego until he lost sight of it heading eastbound on state Route 94.

With the license plate information provided by the construction worker, police tracked the vehicle to a residence in National City where four people were detained for questioning, Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

Those people were later released, the suspected driver of the street-sweeper truck is still at large.

Traffic division investigators from the San Diego Police Department are handling the case.