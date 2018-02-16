Jahi Turner Case: Testimony continues in notorious child murder case

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Testimony continues Friday in a notorious child murder case.



Tieray Jones is accused of killing his stepson, two-year-old Jahi Turner back in 2002.

The prosecution started things off by playing a phone conversation between Jahi’s mother, Tamika Jones and the stepfather, Tieray Jones. The call was set up by police and the mother. At one point in the conversation Jones mentions the word "accident".

Aside from that comment, Jones remained very calm and retold his story of how he took Jahi to the park and it was when he went to get him a drink from the vending machine that he disappeared. The boys fingerprints were not found anywhere on that playground.

The prosecution focused on items found found in a dumpster near Jones' home. They asked the mother if items shown in photographs were those of her son. The items included things like baby clothing, a blanket and sippy cup of which the mother identified all as her son Jahi’s.

Jones is charged with murder in the disappearance of the two-year-old.

Prosecutors believe Jahi died of a severe head injury and that Jones threw his body in the trash.

Despite the discovery of new evidence, Jahi’s body has never been found.

