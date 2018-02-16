Swimmers Brave Freezing Temperatures to Take a Dip in Icy Lake

When high school senior Carly Novell hid in a closet during Wednesday's attack in Parkland, it was nearly 70 years after her grandfather did the exact same thing to survive a mass shooting.
A former Playboy model is at the center of a new White House storm after alleging she had an affair in an old handwritten document that has just come to light.
The FBI has admitted they were warned about the alleged Florida gunman six weeks ago — but failed to act.
Lunar New Year festivities are underway, and major cities all over the world are turning red and gold in celebration.
Brave swimmers gathered in a small Finland town earlier this week to brave extreme cold and compete in the annual Ice Swimming Championship.
A rescue beaver was filmed by his human caretakers building a dam made of stuffed animals and other household items in their Kentucky residence.
A breast cancer survivor is walking the runway topless to show that she’s not ashamed of the scars left behind by her double mastectomy.