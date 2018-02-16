Social Media Trolls Falsely Claim They Were Attacked at 'Black Panther' Screenings

Trolls on Twitter started a social media spectacle after posting false claims of whites being attacked at screenings of the highly anticipated Black Panther.
The plan was so detailed, right down to zip-ties "on the door handles so b-----s can't escape," that a very frightened Catherine O'Connor called the police on her own grandson.
Black Panther is estimated to make more than $200 million at the box office this weekend and while Marvel’s latest adventure focuses on a male superhero, many are saying the women in the film are its strength.
Video apparently shows Florida high school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz firing off a BB gun months prior Wednesday's atrocity.
When high school senior Carly Novell hid in a closet during Wednesday's attack in Parkland, it was nearly 70 years after her grandfather did the exact same thing to survive a mass shooting.
A former Playboy model is at the center of a new White House storm after alleging she had an affair in an old handwritten document that has just come to light.