Wedding proposal caught on camera in Cardiff

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A local photographer was on a mission to capture the perfect sunset on Valentine's Day, but what he discovered was something even more romantic.
Photographer Topher Riley caught a proposal on a beach in Cardiff on camera, while photographing a different subject.
"I was photographing my girlfriend. You know I had no thought in my mind anything was happening behind the scenes,” said photographer Topher Riley.
Riley said he bought a drone and was testing it for the first time around sunset, when he captured a couple getting engaged. He didn’t realize the couple was in his footage until later.
"When I got home, I was going through the photos and seeing what everything looked like and I thought oh this is a great photo so I started retouching it and giving it some life and little to my knowledge did I know that there was someone dropping a knee,” said Riley.
Riley then wanted to find out who the newly engaged couple was and started his search by posting the image on social media. His posts paid off and Friday morning Riley located the couple.
Holly Fuller said she and her now fiancé Greg Todorov never saw Riley that night, but did notice his drone.
An interesting note about the engaged couple, Riley’s mom introduced them years ago when Holly was a tenant of hers.
