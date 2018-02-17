Tacos for trees: Craving a more beautiful Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If planting trees at Balboa Park sounds like too much work, you could just sit back and order a plate of tacos.
In this installment of the Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Tacos Libertad in Hillcrest, where every taco you bite into raises money for the charity of the month.
During the month of February, every taco sold raises money to plant 500 trees in Balboa Park.
Sarah Beckman with the Balboa Park Conservancy said that over the years thousands of trees have been lost to disease, drought and storms.
Tacos Libertad selects a new charity to support every month.
