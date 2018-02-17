Francia Raisa Talks Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant and the Difficulties She Faced During Recovery

Francia Raisa considers Selena Gomez her family after donating a kidney to her longtime friend.
Dream Kardashian is growing up so fast!
Celebs stepped out to shoot some hoops!
Michael B. Jordan wanted to see Black Panther with the people!
Another Hollywood couple has called it quits.
Oh sheesh y'all, twas an ending!
Fans can now smell like Kim Kardashian! The 37-year-old reality star and makeup mogul announced her new KKW Fragrance, tweeting out the black and white promo image of herself pulling her top down.
As if he wasn't a heartthrob already, Liam Payne goes and gets a sexy new haircut.
Jennifer Lawrence is taking some time off acting -- but it's anything but a break.
Jaime Foxx is the ultimate dad.