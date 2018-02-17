Local company builds solar and wind powered ocean drones

It's been 10 years since a young father was gunned down in Oak Park and his murder remains unsolved.
A flamingo was spotted in the South Bay earlier this week and so far local animal organizations don’t know why the bird arrived in Imperial Beach.
A local company is on the cutting edge of ocean exploration using unmanned vehicles powered by wind and sun and the future looks bright for these ocean drones, which currently are being tested off the coast of San Diego.
It's safe to say birthday parties will be a big deal for one local family. Their family tree added three new members within just 24 hours.
Two men involved in an apparent road rage incident that ended with a rollover crash on State Route 78 in Oceanside may face charges, according to California Highway Patrol.
A local photographer was on a mission to capture the perfect sunset on Valentine's Day, but what he discovered was something even more romantic.
The San Diego City Attorney's office is filing gun violence restraining orders against nearly a dozen people it says pose a serious danger to themselves and others. The gun owners will be forced to either sell or surrender their weapons.
A motorcyclist was fatally injured this morning in a multiple-vehicle freeway collision that snarled rush-hour traffic in the
Miramar and Scripps Ranch areas, authorities said.
Of all the species of animals on the planet, this one hasn't changed much in the last 250-million years.