Searching for answers 10 years after man's murder in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (NEW 8) - It's been 10 years since a young father was gunned down in Oak Park and his murder remains unsolved.

The family of 26-year-old Salvador Hernandez renewed its plea for any information that will help lead police to his killer.

It was 10 years ago that Hernandez, then 26 years old, was shot and killed in Oak Park. Throughout the past eight years, with no known suspects and undetermined motive, the case has gone cold, which is why Salvador's devastated family members gather every year, demanding justice for their loved one.

Police report that to this day they have few leads and no clear motive. What is known is a few days before his death, Salvador had met a 19-year-old woman, who has still never been publicly identified. They were together inside a parked car along Seifert Street in Oak Park next to Holy Spirit Church on February 16, 2008.

Angel Hernandez, Salvador's only child, was only two years old when he lost his father.

Now 12, Angel is the “spitting image” of his dad, according to his family and the "best gift" that Salvador left behind.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.