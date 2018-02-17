Stork visits 3 members of same family in 24 hours at Sharp Mary Birch

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's safe to say birthday parties will be a big deal for one local family. Their family tree added three new members within just 24 hours.
Sharp Mary Birch nurses say they've never helped deliver a baby from a family of three in 24 hours, and the parents were just as surprised when they all ended up in the hospital on the same day.
Baby Anahí, her cousin Lucca and cousin Mikey were all born 18 hours apart.
The story starts in June of 2017 when Anthony and Mariel Arce were married and announced they were pregnant. Then, Mariel's sister Tanya and Baldo Perales announced they were expecting and so was and Anthony's brother Michael and Judith.
I’ve been cooing over this story all day!! Can’t wait to share how 2 sisters, and a brother have babies within 24 hours @ @sharphealthcare #MaryBirchHospital @News8 @ 10 pic.twitter.com/WI8kHAdsQ5— Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) February 17, 2018
Judith was due Valentine’s Day, Mariel was due February 18 and Tanya was due February 19. Thursday Judith told Mariel her water broke and when they got to Sharp Mary Birch Hospital they ran into another relative. The sisters didn't know they were both in the hospital let alone on the same floor.
Around 3:44 p.m. Thursday, 6.5 pound baby Lucca was born. At 4:30 a.m. Friday morning Judith delivered baby Mikey and at 9:30 a.m. everyone found it was a girl, as 9.5 pound baby Anahí came into this world.
The families say February will be a busy month with birthdays and say they'll have to rotate when they celebrate each birthday.
That head of hair though. Baby Anahí was the last of three cousins born in 18 hours @ @sharphealthcare #MaryBirchHospital @CBS8 @ 11 pic.twitter.com/IQFsslxEJD— Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) February 17, 2018
