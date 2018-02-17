SpaceX planning another launch with Falcon 9 rockets

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you see something mysterious in the sky on Sunday there is no need to worry.

The people at SpaceX are planning a launch of the first two prototypes for its “vast satellite-internet constellation”.

The satellites will blast off aboard a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base off the California coast at 9:16 a.m.



Interested in watching the launch live? SpaceX has you covered with a livestream.

According to space.com

the main purpose of the launch is getting the Paz satellite to orbit for Spanish operator Hisdesat. Paz will generate sharp radar imagery of Earth for a variety of customers, including the Spanish government, over the course of the satellite's 5.5-year mission

