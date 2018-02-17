SpaceX planning another launch with Falcon 9 rockets - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SpaceX planning another launch with Falcon 9 rockets

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you see something mysterious in the sky on Sunday there is no need to worry.

The people at SpaceX are planning a launch of the first two prototypes for its “vast satellite-internet constellation”.

The satellites will blast off aboard a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base off the California coast at 9:16 a.m. 


Interested in watching the launch live? SpaceX has you covered with a livestream.

According to space.com 

the main purpose of the launch is getting the Paz satellite to orbit for Spanish operator Hisdesat. Paz will generate sharp radar imagery of Earth for a variety of customers, including the Spanish government, over the course of the satellite's 5.5-year mission

RELATED COVERAGE


 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.