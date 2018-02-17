SpaceX set to launch Wednesday morning

[Picture taken at SR-94 westbound at the I-805 ramp. Viewer submitted photo: December 22, 2017.]

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A delayed SpaceX launch is set to blast off Wednesday morning.

The original launch was set for Sunday, February 18 at 6:16 PST, but was scrubbed to give the SpaceX team more time to check the rocket's upgraded nose cone.

In a tweet on Monday, SpaceX said the rocket is vertical and the weather is 90% favorable for launch.

Falcon 9 and PAZ are vertical on Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Weather is 90% favorable for tomorrow's launch at 6:17 a.m. PST, 14:17 UTC. pic.twitter.com/bL1VjHmIhV — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 20, 2018

A tweet from SpaceX on Saturday, February 17 said "Team at Vandenberg is taking additional time to perform final checkouts of upgraded fairing. Payload and vehicle remain healthy. Due to mission requirements, now targeting February 21 launch of PAZ."



Team at Vandenberg is taking additional time to perform final checkouts of upgraded fairing. Payload and vehicle remain healthy. Due to mission requirements, now targeting February 21 launch of PAZ. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 17, 2018

The plan is to launch of the first two prototypes for its “vast satellite-internet constellation”.

According to space.com:

The main purpose of the launch is getting the Paz satellite to orbit for Spanish operator Hisdesat. Paz will generate sharp radar imagery of Earth for a variety of customers, including the Spanish government, over the course of the satellite's 5.5-year mission.

SpaceX launched 10 communications satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday December 22, 2017. The launch was visible across most of Southern California, which was treated to a spectacular light show as the rocket streaked across the sky. Camera-wielding witnesses snapped photos and quickly posted them on social media, with many wondering if it was a UFO.

