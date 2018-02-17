Ex-Russian diplomat calls US charges 'fantasies'

Few of us really know how our coworkers spend their time when they are off the clock. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff gets to know Ryan Brothers - a writer here at KFMB Stations and News 8 - who put his own signature on Mission Trails Regional Park.
A San Marcos man who shot his girlfriend and left her body in her car, parked along northbound Interstate 15 near Escondido, was convicted Friday of first-degree murder.
A local company is on the cutting edge of ocean exploration using unmanned vehicles powered by wind and sun and the future looks bright for these ocean drones, which currently are being tested off the coast of San Diego.
Two men involved in an apparent road rage incident that ended with a rollover crash on State Route 78 in Oceanside may face charges, according to California Highway Patrol.
Fair, warm and dry weather continues through Friday, but an onshore flow will bring low clouds/fog Saturday night and much cooler weather to the county on Sunday.
It's been 10 years since a young father was gunned down in Oak Park and his murder remains unsolved.
A flamingo was spotted in the South Bay earlier this week and so far local animal organizations don’t know why the bird arrived in Imperial Beach.
It's safe to say birthday parties will be a big deal for one local family. Their family tree added three new members within just 24 hours.