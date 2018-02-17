Ex-Russian diplomat calls US charges 'fantasies'

In this file photo, Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak arrives at the State Department. The former Russian Ambassador to the United States strongly denied the accusations of meddling in the U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's former ambassador to the United States is dismissing detailed allegations of attempted Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as "fantasies" rooted in domestic politics.

Former Ambassador Sergei Kislyak said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday: "I'm not sure that I can trust American law enforcement to be the most precise and truthful source of information about what Russians do."

Kislyak's comments came as top Russian and American officials exchanged barbs over Friday's indictment of 13 Russians accused of an elaborate plot to disrupt the 2016 presidential election.

Kislyak said: "I have never done anything of this sort. None in my embassy did. So whatever allegations are being mounted against us are simply fantasies that are being used for political reasons inside the United States in the fight between different sides of the political divide."

The senior diplomat's name has come up in the FBI and congressional investigations of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty in December to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Kislyak before Trump's inauguration.

