One man killed and dog injured after wrong-way crash on I-5

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - At least one person was killed Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in San Diego.

The crash was reported at 3:51 a.m. on northbound I-5 north of Carmel Mountain Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a red Honda was headed south in the northbound lanes and struck a Toyota pickup head-on, officers said.

The Honda driver, a 22-year-old Long Beach man, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Toyota driver, identified only as a man, suffered major injuries and was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Animal Control officers were also called to treat a dog who was injured in the crash. It wasn't clear which driver the dog belonged to.

Wreckage from the collision, including two motorcycles that were in the back of the pickup, was strewn across at least four lanes of traffic.