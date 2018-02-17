Point Loma residents rally to have recycling center moved

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A local lawmaker is joining the controversial debate about a Point Loma recycling center.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria spoke to residents Saturday during a forum, just one week after dozens rallied outside the business demanding it be moved. Residents say over that time the business, close to a school and homes, has been a magnet for crime, drug use and derelict behavior.

The owner of the recycling center rejects accusations that his business is destroying the quality of life in this community.

Located behind Stump's Market, the recycling center has been in operation since 2014 and is now facing eviction.

But supporters of the center and its current location say it's a slippery slope. The majority of residents at this forum, hosted by assembly member Todd Gloria, recognized the need for a recycling center in the area. However they say that it should not be so close to a residential area.

The owner of Stump Market, Dirk Stump, said he is required to offer nearby recycling services or face a fine. However, he wants to see the center relocate as well.

Gloria said that under current California state recycling law, written more than 30 years ago, relocating the center may not be the answer.

Instead Gloria is pushing for more flexibility as to where these needed centers can be placed and still receive financing from the state.

