Patients & doctors reconnect at Rady Children’s Heart Party

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In celebration of American Heart Month, Rady Children's Hospital hosted its 34th annual Heart Party. It was a chance for former heart patients and the doctors who treated them to reunite.

One reunion included baby Faith Cinnamon who is doing well after being born with a single ventricle heart defect.

Faith and her mom, Jessica, spent 137 nights at Rady Children's Hospital. Now, nearly a year later, they returned to where it all began for the annual Heart Party at Rady Children’s Hospital. Faith is now thriving, which is something her mother thought may never happen for her daughter. Doctors were also overjoyed to see the progress.

The Heart Party gave the patients a chance to hold hands with a walking elephant dressed in pink, take a picture with life-size Elmo, interact with law enforcement and meet Chopper the Biker Dog.