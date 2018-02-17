Owner of Point Loma recycling center being evicted

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Neighbors say the Prince Recycling Center on Voltaire Street is attracting crime and transients, and they want the center to move out of the area.
"I was bombarded with hundreds and hundreds of emails and documentations, and photos that this recycling center is making this area no longer safe,” said Margaret Virissimo, an organizer of the effort to shut down Prince's Recycling.
The owner, James Prince, was served the eviction notice Monday, February 12 by the property manager that owns the plaza. Prince described the notice as blindsiding after operating the business for four years.
Prince says he had an agreement with Dirk Stump, the Vice President of Stump's Family Marketplace, to operate the recycling center nearby.
But after community pushback, Stump also wants the center to close.
If Prince follows the eviction notice, he doesn't know what's next.
The protesters have also passed along a petition on change.org. So far it has 995 signatures.
RELATED COVERAGE
A five year old girl's dream came true today with the help of the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Leona, who lives in San Marcos and is battling cancer, wished to have the ultimate pirate ship playhouse in her backyard.
In celebration of American Heart Month, Rady Children's Hospital hosted its 34th annual Heart Party. It was a chance for former heart patients and the doctors who treated them to reunite.
Fair, warm and dry weather continues through Saturday, but an onshore flow will bring low clouds and fog Saturday night and much cooler weather to the county on Sunday.
Neighbors say the Prince Recycling Center on Voltaire Street is attracting crime and transients, and they want the center to move out of the area.
Few of us really know how our coworkers spend their time when they are off the clock. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff gets to know Ryan Brothers - a writer here at KFMB Stations and News 8 - who put his own signature on Mission Trails Regional Park.
A San Marcos man who shot his girlfriend and left her body in her car, parked along northbound Interstate 15 near Escondido, was convicted Friday of first-degree murder.
A local company is on the cutting edge of ocean exploration using unmanned vehicles powered by wind and sun and the future looks bright for these ocean drones, which currently are being tested off the coast of San Diego.