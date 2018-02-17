San Marcos girl gets incredible 'pirate ship' from Make-a-Wish

SAN MARCOS (NEWS 8) - A five year old girl's dream came true today with the help of the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Leona, who lives in San Marcos and is battling cancer, wished to have the ultimate pirate ship playhouse in her backyard.
Leona's wish was officially revealed, Saturday in front of family and friends.
Leona Evans walked in to see a pirate ship sail into her backyard. She is battling B-cell lymphoma and leukemia.
She fell in love with pirates after going on a ride at Disneyland, just before starting her cancer treatment. Leona's medical team learned of her affinity for pirates and notified Make-a-Wish about her condition.
Make-a-Wish then sat down with her to ask what she wanted for her wish. She knew right away what she would ask for.
When it came time, volunteers had to get Leona out of the house so they could block off the street and haul in the ship.
The play area gives her a new outlet since her immune system doesn't allow her to enjoy playing in the local playground.
Many of her friends and family came to help her christen the ship and to see a bright smile on a special little girl.
Make-A-Wish delivers Leona, 5, a pirate ship in her San Marcos backyard. pic.twitter.com/NVCcwDH8gW— Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) February 18, 2018
The wish was revealed after the ship was transported from Canada and installed with many volunteers pic.twitter.com/VSIxiAP4x1— Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) February 18, 2018
A five year old girl's dream came true today with the help of the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Leona, who lives in San Marcos and is battling cancer, wished to have the ultimate pirate ship playhouse in her backyard.
In celebration of American Heart Month, Rady Children's Hospital hosted its 34th annual Heart Party. It was a chance for former heart patients and the doctors who treated them to reunite.
Fair, warm and dry weather continues through Saturday, but an onshore flow will bring low clouds and fog Saturday night and much cooler weather to the county on Sunday.
Neighbors say the Prince Recycling Center on Voltaire Street is attracting crime and transients, and they want the center to move out of the area.
Few of us really know how our coworkers spend their time when they are off the clock. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff gets to know Ryan Brothers - a writer here at KFMB Stations and News 8 - who put his own signature on Mission Trails Regional Park.
A San Marcos man who shot his girlfriend and left her body in her car, parked along northbound Interstate 15 near Escondido, was convicted Friday of first-degree murder.
A local company is on the cutting edge of ocean exploration using unmanned vehicles powered by wind and sun and the future looks bright for these ocean drones, which currently are being tested off the coast of San Diego.