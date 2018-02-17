San Marcos girl gets incredible 'pirate ship' from Make-a-Wish

SAN MARCOS (NEWS 8) - A five year old girl's dream came true today with the help of the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Leona, who lives in San Marcos and is battling cancer, wished to have the ultimate pirate ship playhouse in her backyard.

Leona's wish was officially revealed, Saturday in front of family and friends.

Leona Evans walked in to see a pirate ship sail into her backyard. She is battling B-cell lymphoma and leukemia.

She fell in love with pirates after going on a ride at Disneyland, just before starting her cancer treatment. Leona's medical team learned of her affinity for pirates and notified Make-a-Wish about her condition.

Make-a-Wish then sat down with her to ask what she wanted for her wish. She knew right away what she would ask for.

When it came time, volunteers had to get Leona out of the house so they could block off the street and haul in the ship.

The play area gives her a new outlet since her immune system doesn't allow her to enjoy playing in the local playground.

Many of her friends and family came to help her christen the ship and to see a bright smile on a special little girl.

Make-A-Wish delivers Leona, 5, a pirate ship in her San Marcos backyard. pic.twitter.com/NVCcwDH8gW — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) February 18, 2018