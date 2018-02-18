Road Rage Video: Father of driver arrested speaks out

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Two men involved in an apparent road rage incident - that ended with one car tipped over - are facing charges.

It happened Thursday on State Route 78 near College Boulevard in Oceanside. Video of the incident has since gone viral.

This weekend, the father of the driver whose car flipped onto its side spoke out.

In the video, Kevin McCall gets out of a BMW and yells at Andrew Branch in a Ford SUV.

McCall appears to spit at the other driver before more words are exchanged.

Next in the video, Branch goes on the shoulder and his vehicle flips over.

"Physics are amazing," said California Highway Patrol Officer Hope Maxson. "It just happened to be the way that he hit the side of the vehicle - it was enough to tip him over."

The CHP initially considered it a hit-and-run until the video surfaced.

Now, McCall is facing a misdemeanor and Branch was arrested for a felony.

"The video definitely helps give us a bigger picture as to what happened, but videos are only a small portion of things. They only give a one-sided view of things," said Officer Maxson.

That's exactly the point Branch's father is trying to make.

"The video doesn't show all the details," James Branch told News 8 via phone. "It portrays my son, I feel, unfairly.

He believes that he was as a close as he could [get] without hitting the cement meridian to get around the other driver and just remove himself from the situation. He was trapped by the other driver."

Branch's father also says the blame for what happened falls on McCall.

"If the other driver hadn't gotten out of the other vehicle this wouldn't have happened," said James Branch. "My son wasn't the instigator and he wouldn't justify it in trying to hit him with the vehicle."

"We all just need to slow down and realize that these vehicles can be actual weapons, which is what we're charging the one person with - it's assault with a deadly weapon," said Maxson. "Here he actually took his vehicle and drove it towards him and it looks like he intended to hurt that person with his vehicle. That's the difference in the two."

RELATED COVERAGE