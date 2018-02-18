Road Rage Video: Father of driver arrested speaks out

Some public facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day and the Metropolitan Transit System will offer reduced service.
Just the thought of free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer joining the downtrodden, youthful San Diego Padres sent a morning jolt through the spring training clubhouse.
Cold weather, light rain, mountain snow and gusty winds are all in the cards for San Diego County, forecasters said Sunday.
Two men involved in an apparent road rage incident - that ended with one car tipped over - are facing charges. This weekend, the father of the driver whose car flipped onto its side spoke out.
It's safe to say birthday parties will be a big deal for one local family. Their family tree added three new members within just 24 hours.
A five year old girl's dream came true today with the help of the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Leona, who lives in San Marcos and is battling cancer, wished to have the ultimate pirate ship playhouse in her backyard.
In celebration of American Heart Month, Rady Children's Hospital hosted its 34th annual Heart Party. It was a chance for former heart patients and the doctors who treated them to reunite.
Neighbors say the Prince Recycling Center on Voltaire Street is attracting crime and transients, and they want the center to move out of the area.