Presidents Day: Some facilities closed, MTS offering reduced service

SAN DIEGO (CNS/COUNTY NEWS CENTER) - Some public facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day and the Metropolitan Transit System will offer reduced service.
In the city of San Diego, government offices, public buildings in Balboa Park, libraries and city pools will be closed. Public golf courses, skate parks and recreational parks will be open.
Those who have city curbside trash pickup will have their bins emptied on a normal schedule this week.
County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed.
Essential services, including law enforcement and emergency animal control response, will continue through the holiday.
San Diego County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will also remain open, with the following exceptions:
Normal business hours for all county offices resume on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
The Green, Orange and Blue trolley lines will operate on a Saturday schedule. There will be no service on the vintage trolley downtown loop.
Most urban and local MTS bus routes will operate on a Saturday schedule.
There will be no service on express routes 50, 60 and 110, rapid routes 204 and 237 and rapid express routes 280 and 290.
The Sorrento Valley Coaster connection routes will offer regular service.
North County Coaster, Sprinter and Breeze will offer normal service.
