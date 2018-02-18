San Diego Gulls eight-game winning streak ends

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Gulls team-record-tying eight-game winning streak ended Monday with a 5-2 loss to the Ontario Reign at Ontario.



The Gulls allowed the game's first three goals, pulled within two on Mitch Hults' goal five minutes, eight seconds into the third period, but again trailed by three 55 seconds later on right wing Spencer Watson's first goal of the season in 10 games with the Los Angeles Kings American Hockey League affiliate.



"After last night's game I think they (Ontario) had the mindset that they needed a response," said Gulls defenseman Steven Oleksy, referring to his team's 5-2 victory over the Reign Saturday at Valley View Casino Center.



"They brought it and we had a tough time matching it. We fought, we fought hard but at the end we couldn't match up with their intensity."



Following a scoreless first period, Ontario (24-19-3-1) got goals from Matt Luff, Justin Auger and Matt Moulson in the second period.



Oleksy scored 10:25 into the third period, with Andrew Crescenzi scoring for the Reign 30 seconds later before a crowd at Citizens Business Bank Arena announced at 9,126.



Auger and Moulson both had a goal and an assist and left wing Austin Wagner had two assists for Ontario.



The Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate, were outshot, 39-24, including a 15-10 in the first period and 16-9 in the second.



Reto Berra (11-7-0-0) made 34 saves for the Gulls (28-18-1-0). Cal Petersen (13-9-0-0) made 22 saves for the Reign.



The Gulls league-leading power play was held in scoreless on both its opportunities. The Gulls killed all four of Ontario's power plays.



The Gulls also won eight consecutive games from Nov. 11-Dec. 2, 2016.



The Gulls will next play next Sunday against the Stockton Heat, the Calgary Flames AHL affiliate, in Stockton.