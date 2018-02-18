San Diego Gulls seek record winning streak

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Gulls will seek their team-record ninth consecutive victory Sunday when they face their rival, the Ontario Reign, at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario.



"Streaks don't really mean anything to us," Gulls coach Dallas Eakins said after his team's 5-2 victory over the Reign Saturday night at Valley View Casino Center that extended the winning streak to eight games, matching their longest streak in their three seasons in the American Hockey League.



"All that matters to us now is (Sunday's) game and I think that's the only way you can go about it. The eight games in a row that we have won, will it help us (Sunday)? I don't know, we will have to wait until (Sunday) and see but I will say this -- it certainly doesn't hurt us."



The Gulls also won eight consecutive games from Nov. 11-Dec. 2, 2016.



Kevin Boyle made a team-record 53 saves, 17 in the first period, 21 in the second and 15 in the third, erasing the previous record of 46 set Jan. 5 by Reto Berra and equaled by Boyle a day later.



"He looks big in the net," Eakins said. "He is very calm and cool, and was very, very good for us."



Boyle (16-8-1-0) won his sixth consecutive game. His 16 victories are the most among AHL rookie goaltenders.



Defensemen Keaton Thompson and Andy Welinski and center Sam Carrick each had a goal and an assist for the Gulls, who scored the first four goals.



"One thing we've worked a lot on is finding different ways to score goals, and there was certainly a good illustration of that tonight," Eakins said.



Carrick opened the scoring 15:29 into the first period, putting in the rebound of a shot from the point by defenseman Korbinian Holzer, who was playing for the Gulls for the first time since Feb. 27, 2016.



Holzer, who was assigned to the Gulls Wednesday by their NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks, and Kevin Roy were credited with assists.



The Gulls (28-17-1-0) scored again 30 seconds later when Giovanni Fiore put a shot past Jack Campbell for his 13th goal of the season. Carrick and Thompson were credited with the assists.



Thompson scored his fourth goal of the season 18:20 into the first period when he put a shot around Campbell's left pad. Corey Tropp and Kalle Kossila were credited with the assists.



Welinski scored on a wrist shot 4:36 into the second period off assists by Corey Tropp and Nic Kerdiles before a sellout crowd announced at 12,920.



Ontario, the Los Angeles Kings AHL affiliate, cut the margin to 4-2 on power-play goals by T.J. Hensick at 12:51 and Philippe Maillet at 16:57.



The Gulls capitalized on a two-man advantage when Eric Fehr scored his team-leading 17th goal of the season with three seconds left in the period. Welinski and Kossila were credited with the assists.



The Gulls were outshot, 55-32, including a 15-5 disadvantage in the third period.



The Gulls league-leading power-play scored on one of five opportunities. The Reign (23-19-3-1) scored on two of their three power plays.



Campbell (11-10-3-1) made 27 saves as his winless streak was extended to five consecutive games, including two overtime losses.

Back at it today, and looking for nine! #LetsGoGulls pic.twitter.com/wGZL4Fk6IY — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) February 18, 2018