Crews knock down house fire in Clairemont - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews knock down house fire in Clairemont

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Firefighters knocked down a house fire in Clairemont Sunday morning, according to reports.  

A call came in around 10:50 a.m. after bushes on the side of a home caught fire in the 4500 block of Clairemont Drive.  

The fire was knocked down just after 11 a.m. leaving minor damages.  

No injuries were reported.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.