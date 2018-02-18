Woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing adult son

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 71-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing her 31-year-old son at least four times with a kitchen knife, when an argument at their San Diego home Sunday escalated into a fight.



The woman called police to report the attack just before 2:15 a.m. from her residence in the 8000 block of Donzee Street, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey said.



She was later arrested and booked into jail, according to Tansey.



Police said her son suffered non-life threatening injuries.