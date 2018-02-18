Woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing adult son - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing adult son

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 71-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing her 31-year-old son at least four times with a kitchen knife, when an argument at their San Diego home Sunday escalated into a fight.

The woman called police to report the attack just before 2:15 a.m. from her residence in the 8000 block of Donzee Street, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

She was later arrested and booked into jail, according to Tansey.

Police said her son suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.