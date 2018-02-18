Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Can't Stop Cradling Her Baby Bump During Date Night: Pics!

It was a big night for Hollywood at the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. A-list stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie and more graced the red carpet, all wearing black to support the Time's Up initiative.
Stars in Hollywood are not backing down on speaking out with style for the Time's Up movement, and are now taking the trend international.
If you had any doubts about Angelina Jolie's goddess status, look no further than her latest red carpet look.