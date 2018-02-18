1 dead, several injured in Scripps Ranch head-on car crash

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — One person was killed and several others seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday in Scripps Ranch.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Avenue of Nations near Pomerado Road.

Crash investigators interviewed two of the three drivers involved in the serious collision.

A third driver was immediately taken to the hospital along with his three passengers. An unidentified person from that vehicle was later pronounced dead. The condition of the others in the car was unknown as of Sunday evening.

"We believe their injuries to be significant," said San Diego Police Department Lt. Charles Lara. "We don't know if they are life-threatening right now, but they are taking it very seriously at Sharp Memorial, right now.

"There was a significant amount of energy with those two vehicles coming together. There were four occupants; they were all in their 70s and 90s [and] they are significantly injured and are considered major trauma right now."

Police say a 19-year-old was driving a BMW that crossed over the center line and hit a white Chevy head-on.

As of Sunday, they did not believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"The driver of the BMW is saying there may have been some kind of mechanical failure with his vehicle," said Lt. Lara. "We will obviously investigate that to make sure the vehicle was functioning properly or not."

They also spoke with his male passenger who appeared to suffer a minor arm injury.

Both men didn't want to go to the hospital.

"He just looked stunned," said Lt. Lara. "All the airbags in that vehicle deployed and it looked like it was a significant collision between the two vehicles head on."

Five people were also inside a Range Rover involved in the crash - two adults and three children.

All escaped serious injury.

Police say they and the driver of the BMW were wearing their seatbelts.

Now their focus is figuring out what caused the collision.

"There are some skid marks showing that the vehicle is traveling out of its appropriate lane and into the south-east bound traffic, so there's either a mechanical failure or speed issue or both," said Lt. Lara.

Police: 11 people in 3 vehicles involved in crash, 4 seniors in this white car critically injured after head-on collision. pic.twitter.com/mm2wnCYsWw — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) February 18, 2018