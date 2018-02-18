Woman arrested on suspicion of keying cars in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — According to Scripps Ranch residents, for weeks they've been waking up to deep scrapes and scratches that someone keyed in their vehicles, and on Sunday an arrest was made in connection with the incidents.

Late Sunday evening, as News 8 was reporting from the neighborhood struck by this vandalism, police located a woman suspected of keying the cars and placed her under arrest.

Prior to the arrest, neighbors shared their thoughts and concerns over the damage done to their vehicles.

“Came out first thing in the morning and found our truck with a big scratch," said Karen Franke.

On Valentine's Day, Franke and her husband spotted a white scratch keyed on their black truck.

“Ours is simple, ours, luckily, praise God, is only on one panel, some were scratched from the headlight clear back to the tail light," said Franke.

Cars with scratches have been found in a Scripps Ranch neighborhood from Legacy Road, to Terrace and Canyon to Eastridge Place.

“We have now since talked to other people and found 30 cars that have been scratched," said Franke.

The incidents reportedly started in late January and continued to spike.

“It’s getting to be a very serious situation with thousands and thousands of dollars-worth of damage," Franke said. "We live in a very quiet dead-end street, so this is really shocking to us.”

Jonathan Thomas says he has seen the worst of it on Swan Canyon Road.

A series of scratches were spiraled on his son’s car while parked at the end of the street.

"It was a lot of anger and frustration," said Thomas. "It’s quite upsetting since I’m not quite sure what it’s going to cost to fix it."

The incidents have caused paranoia about parking outside.

Debbie Thompson said she didn’t think she’d be next, but her daughter’s car was damaged while she’s away on a mission trip.

"This morning, there was a scratch along the side,” said Thompson. "It’s a close-knit street we live in a little cul-de-sac and to have that happen over and over and over it’s just frustrating. There’s no point to it."

Sadly, many neighbors believe the suspect is a neighbor, they want to know why and who but don’t have a clue.

"It’s irritating that someone thinks they can just come by and damage other people’s property," said Thompson.

Now neighbors plan to be more vigilant.

“Keeping our eyes open," said Franke. "We’re hoping that by having [News 8] come out that we can get the word out."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#BreakingNews Elderly woman arrested for keying multiple cars in Scripps Ranch neighborhood. @SanDiegoPD handcuffed the female resident who typically walks the area each night @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/92guGc7G8R — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) February 19, 2018