Adopt 8: Finding forever homes through the 'Heart Gallery'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A collection of photographs designed to touch your heart, the "Heart Gallery" is traveling to local libraries, to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then what better place than a library to showcase special portraits.

The "Heart Gallery" features the beautiful faces of foster children hoping to find a forever family.

"It's very eye catching," said Ann Gomez, branch manager at the Balboa Branch Library.

Ann says the decision to host the "Heart Gallery" was an easy one to make.

"I thought, 'of course, we'd love to do this,'" said Ann. "I can't see any better way to get it out to the community than having it right here in the library."

She says the response from the public has been very positive.

"We have had patrons asking to find out about the next step and who should they contact," said Ann.

And that is the mission of the "Heart Gallery" - to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families.

Local photographers Margery Squier and Ron Manahan have been volunteering their time to take "Heart Gallery" portraits for the past seven years.

"As a past educator, I made a lifelong commitment to work with children, and this is just part of that puzzle," said Ron.

They know each child has a story and strive to use the power of photography to capture the children's spirit and joy.

"Seeing their faces up there just brought back that positive feeling we get when we photograph these children," Ron said.

The hope is that these portraits will touch the hearts of people passing by and inspire them to adopt.

"I call what I'm doing these days, the power of the pixel," said Margery. "By themselves they don't mean anything, but you put them together and they can evoke emotion. Hopefully those digital photos can bring something positive together."

"I just, I find it very moving, and I think I'd like to see all of them have a really, really happy ending to their stories," said Ann.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U or click here to access the free orientation schedule.

