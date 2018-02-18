Homicide investigation underway in Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Homicide investigation underway in Vista

VISTA (NEWS 8) — A homicide investigation was underway in Vista on Sunday. 

A call came in around 1 p.m. and authorities responded to the 800 block of Warmlands Avenue. 

As of Sunday evening, authorities weren't looking for any outstanding suspects. 

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates. 

