Event offers affordable services for San Diego pet owners

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Dozens of adorable pooches took over Chicano Park on Sunday.

Pet owners got to take advantage of several pet services at a festival put on by PAWS San Diego – a program run by the San Diego Humane Society.

The event offered a host of services to low-income pet owners including pet licensing and a spay and neuter clinic.

"We've had people so excited here, because we had people wondering should they use their card or cash and they were absolutely in tears when they found out it was free," said PAWS director Geraldine D'silva.

Rosie Solis brought her fur baby to the event to get him microchipped.

"[It's] very important," said Rosie. "[I] don't want anything to happen to him."

"This is what we want for the community and it's hard to describe because these people need these services so much," said Geraldine. "They love their animals so much - this is the least we can do."