Towering ash clouds fill the sky as Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupts

Hero Who Was Shot 5 Times While Helping Save 20 Fellow Students Gets Visit From Sheriff

Hero Who Was Shot 5 Times While Helping Save 20 Fellow Students Gets Visit From Sheriff

Among the heroes to emerge from the Florida school shooting horror is 15-year-old Anthony Borges, who local officials say was shot five times while helping save 20 of his fellow students.





Among the heroes to emerge from the Florida school shooting horror is 15-year-old Anthony Borges, who local officials say was shot five times while helping save 20 of his fellow students.