Anna Deavere Smith Hopes to Inspire With ‘Notes From the Field’ and New Shonda Rhimes Series (Exclusive)

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and this is what we’re most excited about this week:
Bekah Martinez may have almost made it to hometowns on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, but she really went on the show for a chance to date Peter Kraus.
In her celebrated work as an actress, author, playwright and teacher, Anna Deavere Smith has made empathy an art form -- never more so than in the documentary theater she has crafted to address vexing social issues and events, such as the early ‘90s riots in Crown Heights, Brooklyn and Los Ange...
It was a big night for Hollywood at the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. A-list stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie and more graced the red carpet, all wearing black to support the Time's Up initiative.