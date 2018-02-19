Car of missing rideshare driver found in L.A., no sign of man

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Police on Monday located the car used by a 29-year-old rideshare driver last seen Feb. 11, but there's still no sign of the missing man, officials said.



The car driven by Joshua Thiede was found in 100 block of South Kingsley Drive in the Wilshire District about 12:25 p.m. Monday by officers from Olympic Division, Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im said.



Police still have no leads on where Thiede is, Im said.



On Sunday his family and friends returned to where he was last seen to pass out fliers and look for leads. The fliers bore the picture of Thiede, last seen driving a black 2014 Nissan Altima in the 1000 block of Wilshire Boulevard at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, according to the LAPD.



Thiede worked as a driver for both Uber and Lyft to earn extra money while planning a line of organic shoes, relatives said on Facebook. They said his last fare was a 15-minute trip for Lyft.



His mother, Janet Thiede, said her son or someone using his phone made a 911 call at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, but hung up without saying anything. The phone was later traced to Venice Boulevard and Burlington Avenue, but is no longer active.



Thiede is white, with brown hair and blue eyes, police said. He's about 6-feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD's Missing Persons unit at (213) 996-1800 or (877) 527-3247 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

#LAPD Missing Person: Help us locate Joshua Thiede Age 29, Male White, Hair: Brn, Eyes: Blue, Height: 6'0", Weight: 170. He was last seen in the area of 1000 block of Wilshire Blvd while he was driving for Uber/Lyft he was driving a Black Altima 7CSD450. Please call (213)996-1800 pic.twitter.com/0TJoWS0dN4 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 17, 2018