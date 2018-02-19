Uber and Lyft driver goes missing in LA County

Moms on Maternity is the newest social networking group for working moms. They group has created a space for working moms to connect and collaborate while navigating motherhood and careers.
According to Scripps Ranch residents, for weeks they've been waking up to deep scrapes and scratches that someone keyed in their vehicles, and on Sunday an arrest was made in connection with the incidents.
San Diego police are trying to make contact with a robbery suspect inside a house in the 4300 block of Beta in the Mountain View area.
A son called police after discovering the bodies of his parents Sunday inside their home in Vista, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
The San Diego Gulls team-record-tying eight-game winning streak ended Monday with a 5-2 loss to the Ontario Reign at Ontario.
Cold weather, light rain, mountain snow and gusty winds are all in the cards for San Diego County beginning Monday, forecasters said.
Some public facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day and the Metropolitan Transit System will offer reduced service.
One person was killed and several others seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday in Scripps Ranch.
A 71-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing her 31-year-old son at least four times with a kitchen knife, when an argument at their San Diego home Sunday escalated into a fight.