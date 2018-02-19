Uber and Lyft driver goes missing in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Police continued the search Monday for a 29-year- old rideshare driver last seen Feb. 11.



On Sunday his family and friends returned to where he was last seen to pass out fliers and look for leads. The fliers bore the picture of Joshua Thiede, last seen driving a black 2014 Nissan Altima in the 1000 block of Wilshire Boulevard at 11 a.m. Sunday Feb. 11, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The car has a California license plate, 7CSD450, police said.



Thiede worked as a driver for both Uber and Lyft to earn extra money while planning a line of organic shoes, relatives said on Facebook. They said his last fare was a 15-minute trip for Lyft.



His mother, Janet Thiede, said her son, or someone using his phone, made a 911 call at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, but hung up without saying anything. The phone was later traced to Venice Boulevard and Burlington Avenue, but is no longer active.



Thiede is white, with brown hair and blue eyes, police said. He's about 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD's Missing Persons unit at (213) 996-1800 or (877) 527-3247 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

