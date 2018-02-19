Police standoff with robbery suspect holed up in Mountain View h - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police standoff with robbery suspect holed up in Mountain View home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego police are trying to make contact with a robbery suspect inside a house in the 4300 block of Beta in the Mountain View area.

The suspect is believed to have robbed a convenience store in the area.

Witnesses say they knew where the suspect was located because they saw him on television.

It is unknown if the suspect is armed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

