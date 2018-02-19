Police standoff with robbery suspect in Mountain View ends with - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police standoff with robbery suspect in Mountain View ends with arrest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A man accused of carrying out an armed robbery in the Mountain View area was placed under arrest Monday. 

Police received a call around 11 a.m. that the suspect was holed up inside a house in the 1500 block of South 43rd street. 

When police got there, the 27-year-old man complied with police and was taken into custody. 

It's still not clear where exactly the robbery was carried out.

No other arrests were made. 

