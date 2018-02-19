Village of working moms support each other in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Being a career-minded woman who also wants to raise a family can be stressful.

You face a lot of pressure from all angles.

There are a ton of women trying to balance it all and now there's a place they can all come together to help each other.

Moms on Maternity is the newest social networking group for working moms.

The group has created a space for working moms to connect and collaborate while navigating motherhood and careers.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs spent Monday morning in Little Italy with the group to see what their adventure is all about.