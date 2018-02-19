Woman seriously injured by suspected drunk driver in Valencia Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was seriously hurt after a car driven by a 52-year-old man veered off a road and onto a sidewalk Sunday in the Valencia Park area, police said.



The crash was about 4:20 p.m., outside 5200 Imperial Ave., according to SDPD Sgt. Ed Zwibel said.



The motorist, driving a Toyota Camry, was headed west on Imperial Avenue, Zwibel said. For some reason, he crossed over all the lanes of traffic and drove up on the sidewalk, hitting the woman and seriously injuring her legs.

The car landed upside down in a neighbor's backyard. Witnesses watched as the man then crawled out of the car.



The hit-and-run driver then tried to flee from the scene, but was captured and held down by a Good Samaritan.

Manuel Rios, who witnessed the crash, sprang into action, chasing the driver into a nearby alley where the suspect tried to jump the fence.



"I tied to stop him and I put him on the floor and waited for five minute until the officers came," Rios said.



Rios says the driver kept reaching for something in his pockets, but he managed to hold him down.

Witnessess said the woman who was hit was out walking with her husband.

"There was a male with her who attempted to push her out of the way to safety, but he was not injured," Lt. Dan Grubbs, SDPD said.

Police say alcohol and/or drugs appear to have played a role in the crash. There's no word yet as to what charges may be filed against the driver.



Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked call the SDPD at (619) 531- 2000. Tipsters can also call SD Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.