Political analyst discusses Trump's weekend tweets, Russia investigation

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — After a tragic school shooting in Florida, another call for tougher gun laws, and, more indictments handed down in the Russia investigation, but still no evidence of collusion with the Trump administration; of course, the President was active on Twitter this weekend.

Political analyst Laura Fink stopped by Morning Extra to discuss the latest.

If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said “it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.” The Russian “hoax” was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia - it never did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018