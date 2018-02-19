Where Is The Safest Place to Hide From a Bullet?

A groom, who is deaf, was brought to tears when his bride signed their wedding song as she walked down the aisle.
An Oklahoma couple spoils their dogs as if they are their children, so it was no surprise when they decided to throw a birthday bash fit for a princess to celebrate one of the pooch's birthdays.
A woman who caused a scene on a Delta Air Lines flight after being seated near a baby has been placed on leave from her job.
When news broke of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, its most famous alumnus, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, knew he needed to go home.
Supporters flocked to a swim meet with red umbrellas to show their love for a 14-year-old girl who is bravely fighting cancer.
The principal of the Florida high school where 17 people were killed last week is telling students they will overcome their grief together.
Fergie is responding after hitting a sour note with her performance of the national anthem during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
The school shooting in Florida has renewed the question: What should you do if you're caught in an attack?
A Massachusetts firefighter braved a half-frozen lake to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice.