International Toy Fair underway in New York City - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

International Toy Fair underway in New York City

Posted: Updated:

(NEWS 8) — The 115th North American International Toy Fair opened Sunday in New York City previewing new products and trends.

Tens of thousands of global "play professionals" gather at the show, produced by The Toy Association, to see hundreds of thousands of toys and games before they hit store shelves. 

Manufacturers, distributors, importers, retailers, licensors, inventors, and other toy industry representatives from six continents attend the event to do business and scout the latest toy and young entertainment trends.  

News 8 got an exclusive inside look from the show floor from "toy guy" Chris Byrne who shared what's trending this year. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.