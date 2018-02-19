Zevely Zone: Restaurant puts babysitting on the menu - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zevely Zone: Restaurant puts babysitting on the menu

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A North County eatery is believed to be the first restaurant in San Diego County where parents can have it all - great food, alone time and supervised onsite child care. 

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to San Marcos to visit the restaurant that placed babysitting on the menu. 

Some of Landon's Gourmet Kitchen upcoming events for kids include face painting and disco night. 

If you want more information, make sure to visit Landon's Gourmet Kitchen's website online. 

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.