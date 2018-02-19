Zevely Zone: Restaurant puts babysitting on the menu

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A North County eatery is believed to be the first restaurant in San Diego County where parents can have it all - great food, alone time and supervised onsite child care.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to San Marcos to visit the restaurant that placed babysitting on the menu.

Some of Landon's Gourmet Kitchen upcoming events for kids include face painting and disco night.

